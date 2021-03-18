Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $6.78 Million in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 158,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $43.71. 1,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

