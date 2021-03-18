Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 182.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,690 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.