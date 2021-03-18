Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $17.50 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.11. 1,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,798. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

