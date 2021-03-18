Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,254,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.52. 594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day moving average is $243.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $262.81.

