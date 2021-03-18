Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $22.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $679.10. 526,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,626,625. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $753.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $596.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,413 shares of company stock valued at $56,506,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

