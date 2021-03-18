BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $14.27. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $244.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.