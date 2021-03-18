Barclays Upgrades Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to Overweight

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.33.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $393.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $245.86 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.