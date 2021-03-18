Barclays PLC Sells 4,445 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ PATK opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,610. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.