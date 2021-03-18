Barclays PLC Sells 255,123 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $537,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,476.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SRG opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $861.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.26.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

