Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

