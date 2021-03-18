Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

UL stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

