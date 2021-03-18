Barclays Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Barclays started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LDI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE LDI opened at $22.00 on Monday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

