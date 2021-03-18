Barclays Initiates Coverage on loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Barclays started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LDI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

NYSE LDI opened at $22.00 on Monday. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

