Barclays Downgrades Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) to Equal Weight

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NWITY stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. Network International has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

