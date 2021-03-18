BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,419 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

