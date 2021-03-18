Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,440 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $16,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after buying an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLAB opened at $261.83 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $182.48 and a one year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.04 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total transaction of $351,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,815.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,436 shares of company stock worth $2,582,367 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

