Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

