Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of Pitney Bowes worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

