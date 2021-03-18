Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cohu were worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,712,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cohu by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 159,536 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after acquiring an additional 139,522 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

