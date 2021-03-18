Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.09.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,764,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,644,668. The stock has a market cap of $335.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

