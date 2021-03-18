Band Protocol Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $288.82 million and approximately $116.35 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.09 or 0.00024402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.