Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 74,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 76,981 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 434,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.