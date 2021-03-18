Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Banc of California posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million.

A number of research firms have commented on BANC. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,390,000 after buying an additional 283,011 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 45.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 34,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 216,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.