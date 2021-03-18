Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,332,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158,582 shares during the period. Trex comprises 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.74% of Trex worth $362,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1,572.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 49,186 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,353,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,314,000 after buying an additional 120,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,081. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

