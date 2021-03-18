Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,334 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Red Rock Resorts worth $177,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,277. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.