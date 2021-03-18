Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 9,709 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.54% of Pegasystems worth $165,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $5.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.80. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.55. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

