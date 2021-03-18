Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 22,963 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $276,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of ZLAB traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,333. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $193.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

