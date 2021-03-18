Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 193 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

NYSE:FDS opened at $316.30 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

