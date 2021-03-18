Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

