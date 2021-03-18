Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,144 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.66. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.