Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 11th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

BCSF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

