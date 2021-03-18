BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,284,900 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the February 11th total of 1,797,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAESY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

