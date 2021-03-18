B. Riley Comments on Alcoa Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

