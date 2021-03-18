B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.99. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 26 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.