AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Trading Down 9.2%

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.53. 7,216,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 10,737,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

