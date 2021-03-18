Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Gap Up to $9.80

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $11.18. Aytu BioScience shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 19,318 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Aytu BioScience alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience during the 4th quarter worth $8,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.