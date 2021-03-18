AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,243,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at $7,594,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE:AXS opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

