Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Axcella Health stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,330. The company has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.53. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXLA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

In other news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

