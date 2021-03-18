AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $499.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 14.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the third quarter valued at $4,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after buying an additional 647,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 139.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 401,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

