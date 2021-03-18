Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.33. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 1,537,879 shares trading hands.

ASM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $133.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,500,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

