AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at SVB Leerink

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVEO. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

