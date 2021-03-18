AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,298.76

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,298.76 and last traded at $1,298.76, with a volume of 4562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,295.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,351.74.

Get AutoZone alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,197.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,184.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,019 shares of company stock worth $55,868,274. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 29.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 70.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.