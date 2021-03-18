Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Stuart Sackman Sells 576 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADP stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,760. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

