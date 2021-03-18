Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Up 35.7% in February

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 11th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Shares of ALV opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

