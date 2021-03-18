AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.73

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.73 and traded as high as C$32.05. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$30.88, with a volume of 148,356 shares traded.

ACQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$831.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.90.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.