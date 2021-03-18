Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.57. 5,223,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,753,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPW. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ault Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

