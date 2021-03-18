aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities research analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $8.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,056. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

