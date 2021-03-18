ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.26

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and traded as high as $21.84. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 2,128 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

