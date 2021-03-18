ATN Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 87.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $477,270.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00051303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00635151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00034029 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.