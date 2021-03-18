Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $8.92 million and $472,694.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00448939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00061719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00057555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00644590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00075593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

