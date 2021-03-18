Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

